Firefighters could have been killed when they were attacked with “firebombs” after being targeted by a group of teenagers in Newcastle earlier this year, the national conference of the firefighters union has heard.

Proposing a motion calling for a campaign to reduce attacks against firefighters, a health and safety rep recounted the shocking story of how a crew were called out to a car fire in what is now thought to have been a hoax call and subsequently attacked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attacks on firefighters reached a record high last year, according to official data, resulting in dozens of injuries.

‘Frustration and anger’

On 14 January, a crew was mobilised to respond to a reported car fire in the West Denton area of Newcastle in the early evening. Once they’d arrived, the Red Watch crew from West Denton Community Fire Station found only a small refuse fire.

The crew began extinguishing this fire and were then targeted with stones and verbal abuse. A group of teenagers then attempted to barricade them in a cul-de-sac with sandbags and fencing.

The crew were then attacked, with the youths throwing heavy glass bottles and petrol bombs at the stranded vehicle, with the firefighters still inside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the FBU national conference in Blackpool, health and safety officer for the North East Chris Cooksaid that one of the firebombs entered the cab of the vehicle and smashed inside. “Very luckily,” he said, “the liquid never ignited”.

“These firebombs were built with the intention to cause serious harm or even kill,” Cook told the conference.

A police officer was later attacked by the group of teenagers and injured while trying to make an arrest in the area. Four teenagers, aged 16,16,16 and 13 were arrested following the incident.

The attack resulted in a “service exclusion” for the area, meaning the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service will not attend calls to the area unless there is a police escort and a risk assessment has been carried out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Watch Manager Steven Foster said at the time that those who were subjected to the attacks were “saddened” by what happened and very shaken up. He said: “These sickening attacks on firefighters and other members of the emergency services could’ve easily resulted in life-changing injuries.

“The general feeling amongst the crews is that of frustration and anger. We are ultimately saddened with what has happened, and the way things escalated to this kind of incident.

“This was far more than just a few stones being thrown and stray verbal comments. These were premeditated attacks with the aim to cause injury.

“When the crews returned to the station the look of shock was evident on their faces, as they didn’t believe what had just happened to them. We all love our job in the Service, but nobody deserves to have their life put at risk.”

Attacks on firefighters reach record high

Advertisement

Advertisement

Firefighters in England suffered a record number of attacks while responding to 999 call outs last year, according to ONS data.

There were 983 incidents in 2021/2022, including 55 instances of physical abuse, while objects were thrown at firefighters on 247 occasions. These incidents resulted in 60 injuries, with six of these described as ‘serious’ as they resulted in at least one overnight stay in hospital.

The motion proposed at FBU conference states that all attacks on firefighters are “abhorrent and can also result in lifesaving equipment being taken off the road due to damage, resulting in communities and firefighters being at greater risk.