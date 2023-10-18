Five-year-old boy attacked by three German Shepherd dogs in Doncaster as South Yorkshire Police launch appeal
A five year-old-boy was injured after he was attacked by three German Shepherd dogs, police said.
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for the owner of the dogs described or anyone with information to come forward following a boy being attacked.
On Saturday October 7, it is reported that a five-year-old boy was attacked by three German Shepherds dogs while on Balfour Road in Doncaster.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is believed that the owner of the dogs did not attempt to get them under control and left the area, police said.
The boy suffered "puncture wounds" to his body and required medical treatment, police said.
In a statement, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We’re urging the owner of the dogs to come forward, or anyone who may be able to assist with our enquiries to get in touch."
The description given to police says that the owner was white, about 6ft 1in and in his 30s. He wore a long green coat and light green combat trousers.
Information can be reported online, via live chat or by calling South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 881 of 7 October 2023.