A former cheerleading coach has been jailed for 10 years for sexual offences against a young girl.

The crimes date back several years to when Rosanna Awan, now 34, was a cheerleading coach in her 20s. The victim – a girl, then 13 – was abused by Awan, who started touching her inappropriately under her clothing and later began to engage her in sexual activity.

Awan, who used to run a company called RDC Cheerleaders Ltd, started giving the girl lifts to and from cheerleading practice, which escalated to sharing hotel rooms and beds on trips and sexual activity. Later she invited the girl to stay at her house.

Awan was found guilty of five counts of sexual activity after a trial at Leicester Crown Court in October.

She was found guilty of:

Four counts of sexual activity with a child

One count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity between

She was also made the subject of a 10-year restraining order and a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order. She will also be a registered sex offender for life.

Officer in the case, Det Con Catherine Anderson, said: “This case involved a person in a position of trust taking advantage of a person in their care, and Awan’s behaviour towards her young victim was predatory. I’m so pleased the victim came forward to report her behaviour, recognising it for what it was many years later.

“I’d urge anyone in the same position to come forward. We will take your reports seriously and investigate thoroughly.”

Det Sgt Rob Buckley added: “The victim was so brave to come forward and has remained so throughout the lengthy legal proceedings, I commend her for that. This is a significant sentence and Det Con Anderson worked tirelessly to ensure this case went through the criminal justice system, getting justice for the victim.”

The victim, now an adult, said: “Thanks again to Rob and Catherine, I couldn’t have done it without you both."