A US woman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after a crash that killed a newlywed bride on her wedding night in 2023.

Jamie Lee Komoroski, pleaded guilty to drink-driving charges related to a crash that killed Samantha Miller in April 2023 in Folly Beach, South Carolina. Ms Miller and her husband, Aric Hutchinson, were riding in a golf cart just hours after their wedding ceremony. The couple was being driven back to their accommodation when Komoroski, driving at 65 mph in a 25 mph zone, struck their vehicle.

Ms Miller, still wearing her wedding dress, was killed in the crash. Mr Hutchinson, suffered a brain injury and broken bones, and two of his family members were also injured.

Addressing the court during Komoroski’s sentencing at Charleston County Courthouse, Mr Hutchinson recalled his final moments with his wife:"On the golf cart, she told me she didn’t want the night to end, and I kissed her on the forehead. The next thing I remember is waking up in the hospital," he said, visibly emotional.

Newlywed bride Samantha Miller and her husband Aric Hutchinson were riding in a golf cart just hours after their wedding ceremony when they were struck by a car driven by Jamie Lee Komoroski. | GoFundMe/Annette Hutchinson

Prosecutors said Komoroski had been drinking at multiple bars before the crash and was three times over the legal alcohol limit. She had also refused a breathalyser test at the scene.

Komoroski pleaded guilty to charges including felony DUI resulting in death. She expressed remorse in court, saying she took full responsibility for her actions.

After the sentencing, Mr Hutchinson told WCSC:"I do think she’s sorry. However, that doesn’t change the fact that Sam’s not here, my wife’s not here, the family we planned, all of our injuries. So that’ll take some time for sure."