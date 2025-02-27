Former footballer in New Jersey accused of killing brother, eating his eyeball and setting fire to cat

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

27th Feb 2025, 10:18am

A former footballer has been accused by police of killing his brother in their family apartment is also thought to have carved out his eyeball and eaten it.

Police officers found a bloodied knife, fork and plate near the body of Joseph Hertgen at his family’s luxury apartment home in Princeton, New Jersey, with his eyeball appearing to have been cut out.

The lead suspect is his brother Matt, 31, who is currently in police custody at Mercer County Jail. The former footballer rose through the ranks at Toms River North High School, and played at college for Wesleyan University.

Joseph, 26, also played football for the University of Michigan.

Matthew Hertgen has been charged with first-degree murder, weapons offences and animal cruelty after his brother Joseph was killed in their family home.Matthew Hertgen has been charged with first-degree murder, weapons offences and animal cruelty after his brother Joseph was killed in their family home.
Matthew Hertgen has been charged with first-degree murder, weapons offences and animal cruelty after his brother Joseph was killed in their family home. | NJ Prosecutors Office

With police unable to find Joseph’s eye at the scene, the New York Post reported that prevailing theory is after murdering his brother, Hertgen consumed his eye. Police believe both a knife and golf club were used to kill the 26-year-old.

A source close to the police force told the publication: “It’s incredibly tragic - Matthew Hertgen came from what appeared to be a perfect, all-American family. No one could have predicted something like this would happen.”

Hertgen has been charged with first-degree murder, weapons offences and animal cruelty. If convicted, his sentence would range from 30 years to life in prison.

