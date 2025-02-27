Former footballer in New Jersey accused of killing brother, eating his eyeball and setting fire to cat
Police officers found a bloodied knife, fork and plate near the body of Joseph Hertgen at his family’s luxury apartment home in Princeton, New Jersey, with his eyeball appearing to have been cut out.
The lead suspect is his brother Matt, 31, who is currently in police custody at Mercer County Jail. The former footballer rose through the ranks at Toms River North High School, and played at college for Wesleyan University.
Joseph, 26, also played football for the University of Michigan.
With police unable to find Joseph’s eye at the scene, the New York Post reported that prevailing theory is after murdering his brother, Hertgen consumed his eye. Police believe both a knife and golf club were used to kill the 26-year-old.
A source close to the police force told the publication: “It’s incredibly tragic - Matthew Hertgen came from what appeared to be a perfect, all-American family. No one could have predicted something like this would happen.”
Hertgen has been charged with first-degree murder, weapons offences and animal cruelty. If convicted, his sentence would range from 30 years to life in prison.