A former footballer has been accused by police of killing his brother in their family apartment is also thought to have carved out his eyeball and eaten it.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers found a bloodied knife, fork and plate near the body of Joseph Hertgen at his family’s luxury apartment home in Princeton, New Jersey, with his eyeball appearing to have been cut out.

The lead suspect is his brother Matt, 31, who is currently in police custody at Mercer County Jail. The former footballer rose through the ranks at Toms River North High School, and played at college for Wesleyan University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph, 26, also played football for the University of Michigan.

Matthew Hertgen has been charged with first-degree murder, weapons offences and animal cruelty after his brother Joseph was killed in their family home. | NJ Prosecutors Office

With police unable to find Joseph’s eye at the scene, the New York Post reported that prevailing theory is after murdering his brother, Hertgen consumed his eye. Police believe both a knife and golf club were used to kill the 26-year-old.

A source close to the police force told the publication: “It’s incredibly tragic - Matthew Hertgen came from what appeared to be a perfect, all-American family. No one could have predicted something like this would happen.”

Hertgen has been charged with first-degree murder, weapons offences and animal cruelty. If convicted, his sentence would range from 30 years to life in prison.