Four men arrested after 400kg of cocaine found on fishing boat off Kent coast

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

10th Nov 2024, 3:30pm

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Four men have been arrested after 400kg of cocaine was found on a fishing boat off the Kent Coast.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said three of the men, aged 64, 45 and 25, were arrested on board the boat on Sunday on suspicion of importing class A drugs while the fourth, aged 36, was detained in Rainham, east London.

A spokesman said: “National Crime Agency (NCA) officers have arrested four men and seized approximately 400kg (880lbs) of cocaine after a fishing boat was stopped at sea off the Kent coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
400kg of cocaine was found on a fishing boat off the Kent Coast. Four men have been arrested400kg of cocaine was found on a fishing boat off the Kent Coast. Four men have been arrested
400kg of cocaine was found on a fishing boat off the Kent Coast. Four men have been arrested | National Crime Agency

Border Force officers intercepted the vessel on Sunday morning and located the drugs haul.

“Three men on board, aged 64, 45 and 25, were arrested on suspicion of importing class A drugs and conveyed to police custody to be questioned by NCA investigators. A fourth man aged 36 was arrested in Rainham, East London.”

NCA operations manager Jules Harriman said: “This amount of cocaine will represent a significant loss for the organised crime group that attempted to import it into the UK.

“With our partners at Border Force and the Joint Maritime Security Centre (JMSC) we have successfully removed this harmful drug consignment from the criminal marketplace. Our investigation into this importation continues.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Danny Hewitt, director of Border Force national operational headquarters said: “This is a significant seizure and demonstrates how Border Force work closely with partners at the National Crime Agency to stop these toxic drugs from hitting our streets in the first place. We continue to work tirelessly to protect our borders and keep the public safe.”

Related topics:NCABorder ForceKent
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice