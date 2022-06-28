Jeffrey Epstein’s former lover was found guilty of sex-trafficking in December 2021

Ghislaine Maxwell used to lead a life of luxury in New York.

She would often be seen attending high society fundraisers, launches and weddings with the likes of Donald Trump and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Maxwell is now in prison awaiting sentencing having been found guilty of sex-trafficking charges in December 2021.

So what was Maxwell’s relationship with Epstein, what happened during her trial - and what could happen at her sentencing?

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell initially became famous through her late father, the media tycoon and ex-MP Robert Maxwell.

Born on Christmas day in 1961, she was the youngest of the former Daily Mirror owner’s nine children and was rumoured to be his favourite.

After completing a degree at Oxford University, Maxwell was put in charge of football club Oxford United, which her dad owned at the time.

But just short of her 30th birthday in November 1991, Robert Maxwell was found dead off the coast of the Canary Islands having apparently fallen overboard from the yacht he had named after her - Lady Ghislaine.

Ghislaine Maxwell’s dad, the media tycoon Robert Maxwell, died in 1991 having apparently fallen from his yacht ‘Lady Ghislaine' (image: AFP/Getty Images)

After Robert Maxwell’s mysterious death, it emerged that he had left a £460m hole in his companies’ pension funds to keep his firms afloat and boost their share prices.

With her family’s fortune depleted and its status in tatters, Maxwell soon moved to the USA and started a career in real estate.

Around this time, she met the financier Jeffrey Epstein and the pair began a romantic relationship.

Epstein was believed to be extremely wealthy, owning large properties in New York and Florida, as well as an entire Caribbean island - although the source of his fortune was unknown.

Even after their relationship ended, Maxwell and Epstein remained close - she was believed to have acted as a confidante and personal assistant to him.

When did allegations about Maxwell first surface?

The first sign of trouble came in 2008 when Epstein was jailed for 18 months by a Florida state court having pleaded guilty to prostituting underage girls.

In 2015, allegations emerged in court documents in Florida that Prince Andrew had had sex with Virginia Giuffre, née Roberts, who was 17 at the time and therefore considered underage in the state.

The papers said the encounters took place in 2001 at several locations, including at Maxwell’s home in Belgravia, London.

Prince Andrew sought to tackle the sex abuse allegations made against him in a now infamous 2019 interview with Emily Maitlis (image: BBC/PA)

Prince Andrew settled the civil case brought by Ms Giuffre in February 2022.

Ms Giuffre accused Maxwell of recruiting her to work as Epstein’s masseuse at his Florida home when she was aged 15 - a job that she said led to her being sexually abused by Epstein.

Maxwell was then sued by Giuffre for suggesting she had lied in these documents - a case that was settled out of court.

In 2016, Maxwell sold her New York townhouse and all but disappeared from public life.

She was then arrested by the FBI in July 2020 on charges related to Epstein, who had killed himself in a prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting his own sex trafficking trial.

What happened at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial?

The trial began on 29 November 2021, with US commentators describing the case as a proxy for the trial Jeffrey Epstein was due to face before his suicide.

Ghislaine Maxwell faces a number of charges relating to the sexual abuse and sex trafficking of underage girls (image: Getty Images)

Maxwell faced six charges from federal prosecutors at her trial that were said to have taken place between 1994 and 2004, including:

Conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts

Conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

Transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity

Conspiracy to commit sex-trafficking

Sex trafficking of minors

Enticement of an individual under the age of 17 to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity

She also faced two separate perjury charges.

Ghislaine Maxwell was described by accusers as Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘partner in crime' (image: handout/PA)

Maxwell pleaded not guilty on all counts, but was found guilty of five out of the six charges.

The prosecution’s case centred around the testimony of some of four women who had been abused by Maxwell and Epstein when they were girls, as well as physical evidence gathered from Epstein’s homes - including a green folding massage table.

All four women detailed how the pair would lure them in with money, friendship and promises of favours, before “partner in crime” Maxwell would use massages as a way of getting the girls to touch Epstein.

They said she would then normalise their subsequent molestation and abuse by sometimes being in the room with the girls while these acts took place.

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of five of the six charges against her in December 2021 (image: Getty Images)

Further testimony came from Epstein’s former house manager, Juan Alessi, who listed in graphic detail a cycle of daily abuse that included three massages a day and sex toys.

In their defence, Maxwell’s lawyers sought to poke holes in the case by questioning the accusers’ memories and motives.

It appeared to be an attempt to hamper the requirement for the prosecution to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

However, her defence did not win over the jurors.

Why did Maxwell’s lawyers seek a retrial?

Soon after the trial concluded, a juror told media that he had convinced other members of the jury to believe the testimony of Maxwell’s victims because of his own history of sexual abuse.

Unlike in the UK where it is illegal for jury members to talk about deliberations over a case, US jurors are able to speak freely once a trial has concluded.

Using his first and middle names, Scotty David said some of his fellow jurors had been wavering over the women’s credibility.

"I know what happened when I was sexually abused. I remember the colour of the carpet, the walls. Some of it can be replayed like a video," he said he told the jury, according to The Independent and Reuters. "But I can’t remember all the details, there are some things that run together."

Ghislaine Maxwell’s defence lawyer Bobbi Sternheim has filed a motion for a retrial (image: AFP/Getty Images)

"When I shared that, they were able to come around on the memory aspect of the sexual abuse."

Maxwell’s lawyers argued that because Scotty David had been abused in the past, he could not be impartial.

However, the judge dismissed this appeal in April 2022.

What will happen at Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing?

Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be sentenced later on Tuesday (28 June).

The length of her prison sentence will be decided by the judge of the original trial, Judge Alison Nathan.

Maxwell’s lawyers have called for a sentence of between four years three months and five years three months.

They argue that she has already had her reputation irreparably damaged, she has been tried for Epstein’s crimes rather than for anything she herself has done and also claim that she was abused by her father when she was a child.

Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre is expected to give testimony at the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell (image: PA)

Maxwell is also expected to appeal her conviction after she is sentenced, meaning she will not apologise as she still protests her innocence.

This strategy means the judge is unlikely to greatly reduce her sentence.

The US probation service has suggested a 20 year sentence.

Meanwhile, US government prosecutors are pushing for a sentence lasting between 30 and 55 years.

They argue she played a key role in Epstein’s crimes, “causing devastating harm” to victims.

Prosecutors have also pointed to her “utter lack of remorse" as a reason for why she should serve a longer sentence.

The former socialite has already been held in a federal prison for two years.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been incarcerated in this Brooklyn, New York jail for the last two years (image: AFP/Getty Images)

As well as deciding the sentence Maxwell will have to serve for her crimes, the court session is also going to hear the testimonies of six women who were subjected to abuse by Maxwell and Epstein.

These women include Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre, Annie Farmer, a woman known only as 'Kate', Teresa Helm, Sarah Ransome and Elizabeth Stein.

Ms Giuffre is expected to tell Maxwell: “you opened the door to hell.”

“Ghislaine, the pain you have caused me is almost indescribable. Because of your choices and the world you brought me into, I don’t sleep. Nightmares wake me at all hours,” she is expected to say.

“In those dreams, I relive the awful things you and others did to me and the things you forced me to do.