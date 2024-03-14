Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are desperately searching for a woman and baby last seen leaving a supermarket.

The pair were seen last on Jamaica Street in Glasgow city centre around 4.20pm on Wednesday (13 March) before heading north towards a bus stop.

The baby is believed to be between four and six months old, and was wearing a red snowsuit with a hood and a pink hat. The accompanying woman is white with blonde hair and believed to be Eastern European. She was last seen with her hair in a green scrunchie, wearing an ankle-length multi-coloured dress, a black jacket, and a yellow cross-body handbag.