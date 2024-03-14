Glasgow: police search for woman and baby last seen leaving supermarket
Police are desperately searching for a woman and baby last seen leaving a supermarket.
The pair were seen last on Jamaica Street in Glasgow city centre around 4.20pm on Wednesday (13 March) before heading north towards a bus stop.
The baby is believed to be between four and six months old, and was wearing a red snowsuit with a hood and a pink hat. The accompanying woman is white with blonde hair and believed to be Eastern European. She was last seen with her hair in a green scrunchie, wearing an ankle-length multi-coloured dress, a black jacket, and a yellow cross-body handbag.
Inspector David Hill said: “We are appealing for anyone who recognises this woman and baby, or knows where they might be, to please contact us urgently. We are very concerned for their welfare and want to make sure they are traced safe and well. Anyone with information should call 101 as soon as possible, quoting reference 2475 of 13 March, 2024.”