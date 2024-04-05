Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is on trial accused of killing his own brother in a fatal accident and seriously injuring two young boys. Lee Tucker, 34 of Kirkton, Dundee, is currently standing trial at The High Court in Stirling accused of causing death by dangerous driving after allegedly racing his black BMW which lead to it crashing into a drystone wall and flipping over.

His 23-year-old brother Reece Tucker died following the fatal crash on the A93 in Perthshire, near to the Glenshee Ski Centre, at around 4.51pm on January 3, 2021. Jurors in the trial heard that Reece had been sitting in the front passenger seat when his brother lost control of the car.

The vehicle is said to have crossed lanes and hit a verge, wall and telephone pole, before rolling back onto the carriageway and coming to a stop on its roof. Reece was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered from blunt force head injuries. Two young boys, aged five and nine, were also seriously injured and were airlifted to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where they were treated for skull fractures and blood clots on the brain.

The court heard that the nine-year-old boy eventually had to have invasive surgery, with a titanium plate replacing part of his skull and work to remove a clot on the brain. He has since has issues with language and mobility. The younger boy spent time in an induced coma but did not require surgery.

Tucker is alleged to have been driving at excessive speeds in an attempt to race a white BMW behind him, driven by Joseph Donachie, 29 from Ballumbie, Dundee. He is also accused of not properly using seatbelts, as well as performing dangerous overtaking maneuverers.

Mr Donachie, who previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, excessive speed and dangerous overtaking, said that he did not think that he and Tucker were “racing” at the time of the crash. He added that “gravel on the road” might have been the reason the car came off of the road.