Moss Side murder: police launch murder probe after teenage boy fatally stabbed
Police have launched a murder investigation after a teenage boy was killed in a fatal knife attack in Manchester’s Moss Side.
Officers attended the scene on Raby Street in the south of the city at around 4.15pm on Thursday, April 4. The 17-year-old boy had been taken to hospital for treatment, but police have now confirmed that he later died from his injuries.
Greater Manchester Police said that the teenager’s family has been informed and are being supported by speciality officers. The force has also urged anyone with any information to come forward and help with the investigation.
Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said: “This is a tragic and senseless loss of life and our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this time. They will remain at the forefront of our minds as we move forwards in our investigation to track down the person or persons responsible. Whilst no arrests have been made at this time, I want to assure the local community that a visible police presence will be in place in the local area over the coming days for reassurance and to carry out enquiries as we work tirelessly to apprehend those responsible and bring them to justice.
“We are continuing to appeal for any information or relevant footage – including mobile, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam. Any information you have will be treated with the strictest confidence and if you do have information to share, I urge you to do the right thing and report it to police.”
Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2280 of 4/4/24. Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.