Animal Rising is protesting the Grand National over the deaths of horses at the event

Three people were arrested in connection with potential co-ordinated disruption at Aintree Racecourse as animal rights activists gathered outside the track before the Grand National Festival’s final day.

A 33-year-old woman from the London area was arrested in the Greater Manchester area on Saturday (15 April) morning on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance, Merseyside Police said. A 25-year-old woman from London and a man were arrested outside the racecourse later on Saturday morning on suspicion of conspiracy to cause public nuisance.

The force said: “Merseyside Police has been working with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival.

“We are aware of some people planning to protest at the event. This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

Protests taking place at Aintree

It comes after climate and animal rights group Animal Rising announced plans to scale fences and enter the track – with up to 300 activists – to prevent the race from starting.

Activists also said they would block traffic by performing a slow march along Ormskirk Road, the main access route. About 30 animal rights protesters gathered outside Aintree Racecourse on Saturday morning.

The annual Grand National race is set to start at 5.15pm.

Action from the Red Rum Handicap Chase during day one of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool.

A number of police officers and press were also at the entrance. Dora Hargitai, 37, a volunteer with Animal Rising, said: “I do believe we can have non-violence on both sides. The race has to stop. Today and forever.”

The climate and animal rights group said up to 300 activists will attend the venue from 9.30am where they intend to prevent the race from starting. They will also block traffic by performing a slow march along Ormskirk Road, the main access route.

Nathan McGovern, a spokesperson, said: “We do plan to be periodically blocking Ormskirk Road, the access road to the front of the racecourse, to disrupt the entry to the venue throughout the day. The group of people at the front will be peacefully attempting to make their way over perimeter fences/walls at the front of Aintree before the Grand National race begins with the intention of making their way on to the track.

“And all of this is before the race even starts. We will not be entering the track if there are horses and jockeys riding.”

Merseyside Police said they have a “robust policing plan in place” and are working with Aintree’s owners The Jockey Club in preparation for any incidents.

One horse has already died at the Grand National Festival – Envoye Special, ridden by James King – after it fell in the Foxhunters’ Chase just after 4pm on Thursday. It is the 60th horse to have died at Aintree in the past 23 years.

Protests could have “endangered” the horses

An Aintree Racecourse spokesperson said: “We respect the right to peaceful protest but sincerely hope that Animal Rising reflect on whether their proposed actions are legitimate and responsible. Their actions could endanger the horses they purport to protect, as well as jockeys, officials and themselves.