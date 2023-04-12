The historic Grand National returns this weekend as Noble Yeats and Corach Rambler are tipped to win

The iconic Grand National Steeplechase is just a few days away and some of horse racing’s most famous figures have achieved greatness at the event.

Red Rum, Tiger Roll and L’Escargot have all firmly placed their names into the Aintree history books and this year, Noble Yeats will hope to add their name to the list as they look to replicate an emotional win in last year’s race as Sam Waley-Cohen guided the 50/1 shot home after seeing off the challenges of Any Second Now and Delta Work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 85 horses had initially been entered to take part in the main event on Saturday but now only fifty remain just days before with the final 40 confirmed on Thursday afternoon. Corach Rambler is the other big name which the bookies’ have tipped to win with his handler, Lucinda Russell’ saying the upcoming Grand National is her horses’ “ticket to greatness.”

With only a few days to go before the big event, here is all you need to know ahead of the iconic horse-racing festival...

When is the Grand National?

The horse-racing festival will begin on Thursday 13 April and concludes on Saturday 15 April with the Grand National Steeplechase taking place on the Saturday. The full schedule is listed below.

Corach Rambler at the Cheltenhem Festival in March 2023

How to watch the Grand National

ITV will have the coverage from the upcoming festival with broadcasting starting at 2pm and finishing at 5pm on Thursday and Friday and 6.15pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The horse-racing can be found on ITV1 and fans can also stream the action through ITVX. Ed Chamberlain will lead the presenting team and is set to be joined by former jockeys Sir AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh as well as Rishi Persad, Chris Hughes and Alice Plunkett.

Grand National Festival schedule

Here is the full schedule of races (all times are BST):

Thursday 15 April:

1.45pm: The Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices’ Steeple Chase, Grade 1

2.20pm: The Jewson Anniversary 4-y-o Juvenile Hurdle, Grade 1

2.55pm: The Aintree Bowl Steeple Chase, Grade 1

3.30pm: The William Hill Aintree Hurdle, Grade 1

4.05pm: The Randox Foxhunters’ Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase

4.40pm: The Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Steeple Chase, Grade 3

5.15pm: The Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open NH Flat, Grade 2

Friday 14 April, Ladies Day:

1.45pm: The Mildmay Novices’ Steeple Chase, Grade 1

2.20pm: The William Hill Handicap Hurdle, Grade 3

2.55pm: The Top Novices’ Hurdle, Grade 1

3.30pm: The Marsh Steeple Chase, Grade 1

4.05pm: The Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Steepe Chase, Grade 3

4.40pm: The Cavani Menswear Sefton Novices’ Hurdle, Grade 1

5.15pm: The Abersoch Land and Sea Handicap Hurdle

Saturday 15 April: Randox Grand National Day: