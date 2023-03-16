The Grand National is a month away with many jockeys and horses who are taking part in the Cheltenham Festival also participating in Aintree

The Cheltenham Festival is enjoying its annual horse-racing extravaganza with Rachael Blackmore taking home yet more trophies at the event. As the competition heats up ahead of the final day’s racing, with the prestigious Gold Cup taking place tomorrow (Friday 17 March), fans will be looking ahead to the next jump-racing events and when the internationally acclaimed Grand National will take place.

Last year saw the return of fans to the Aintree Racecourse for the first time since the Covid pandemic cancelled all races in 2020 and the 2021 race was held behind closed doors. The Irish Jockey Blackmore made history by becoming the first woman to win the National but had no-one around to celebrate the historic triumph.

This year’s riders and horse are yet to be confirmed but the 40-runner lineup will be finalised in the weeks leading up to the race with last year’s winner, Noble Yeats, set to return once more.

Here is all you need to know about the upcoming Grand National...

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National Steeplechase will take place on Saturday 15 April. The Grand National festival starts with the opening day on Thursday 13 April and Ladies’ Day on Friday 14 April but the main event is scheduled to start at 5.15pm on the Saturday. Times of the races are subject to change and will depend on length of previous races.

The event is held at the Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool and has been held there since 1839 (except during the First World War when the racecourse was taken over by the War Office and during the Second when horse-racing was postponed altogether).

The horses race through The Chair in 2022 Grand National

What is the Grand National?

While there is a three day racing festival, the Grand National has been made internationally famous by the steeplechase race which takes place on the Saturday and is the penultimate race of the event. Horses jump over 30 fences over two laps and its official distance is about four miles and two-and-a-half furlongs. It is a handicap race with the weight of horses not allowed to be any more than 11 stone 10lb.

The winner of the Grand National will win £561,300 with a total prize pot of £1m available for the race. Second place then receives £211,000 while third place will take home £105,000

How to buy tickets for the Grand National

Tickets are available to purchase from £30 and there is a range of hospitality and enclosure options available. These include the Golden Miller Package, Lord Sefton Upper Seats; Earl of Derby Upper Seats; Festival Zone; West Tip seats as well as the Queen Mother Roof and Seats. Go to the Jockey Club Grand National website to find out more.

How to watch the Grand National

In keeping with the Cheltenham Festival, the Grand National will also be available to watch on ITV and fans can also stream the action on ITVX. The broadcaster will show five races each day with the first on TV starting at around 2.25pm and the last one starting at around 5.15pm.

Who are the favourites to win the Steeplechase?

Corach Rambler 8/1

Noble Yeats 10/1

Gaillard du Mesnil 12/1

Any Second Now 16/1

Longhouse Poet 16/1