Cheltenham Festival returns this week and the Gold Cup race will take place on Friday with Galopin Des Champs the race favourite

The Cheltenham Festival will return this week in Gloucestershire with some of the world’s best horses and jockeys aiming for a chance at winning jump-racing’s biggest events. Rachael Blackmore will be one of the biggest names at the tournament, after she became the first female jockey to win the Grand National and she will now hope to win the Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase on the Irish horse Captain Guiness.

With only a few hours to go until the gates in Gloucestershire open for the jump-racing events, here is all you need to know about who will feature in this year’s top races at Cheltenham Festival 2023...

Who are the runners at this year’s feature races?

Tuesday 14 March: The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

The winner of this feature will receive £253,215 while second place will take home £95,400:

Constitution Hill - N de Boinville I Like to Move It - Sam Twiston-Davies Jason The Militant - Joe Williamson Not So Sleepy - J J Burke State Man - P Townend Vauban - D E Mullins Zanahiyr - D N Russell

Rachael Blackmore leads the JCB Triumph Hurdle on Day four of Cheltenham Festival

Wednesday 15 March - The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase

This race’s winner will take home £225,080 and the second place will receive £84,800 for their efforts. :

Captain Guinness - Rachael Blackmore Editeur Du Gite - N F Houlihan Edwardstone - Tom Cannon Energuemene - (as yet unknown jockey) Funambule Sivola - Charlie Deutsch Greaneteen - H Cobden Nube Negra - Harry Skelton

Thursday 16 March - Ryanair Chase, Festival Trophy

The Ryanair Chase winner will win £211,012 and the second placed runner will take home £79,50.

Blue Lord - (unknown jockey) Chacun Pour Soi - (unknown jockey) Conflated - (unknown jockey) Envoi Allen - (unknown jockey) Fanion d’estruval - (Unknown jockey) French Dynamite - (unknown jockey) Fury Road - (unknown jockey) Ga Law - JJ Burke Hitman - H Cobden Janidil - (unknown jockey) Millers Bank - (unknown jockey) Shishkin - N de Boinville

Friday 17 March - The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase

A Plus Tard - (unknown jockey) Ahoy Senor - D R Fox Bravemansgame - H Cobden Conflated - (unknown jockey) Edlorado allen - Brendan Powell Galopin Des Champs - (unknown jockey) Hewick (unknown jockey) Minella Indo - (unknown jockey) Noble Yeats - S Bowen Protektorat - Harry Skelton Royale Pagaille - (unknown jockey) Sounds Russian - Sean Quinlan Stattler - (unknown jockey) The Real Whacker - (unknown jockey)

Tips for this week’s Cheltenham Festival

The former jockey Ruby Walsh, who now works as a TV pundit for horse-racing events, has listed six horses to watch out for this week, which include Constitution Hill, Edwardstone, Shishkin and Galopin des Champs. Constitution Hill has been described by Walsh as exceptionally professional and a ‘spectatular racehorse’. While State Man has improved all year round, Walsh believes the standard Constitution Hill is setting is far too high for even State Man to beat.

Edwardstone impressed in the Tingle Creek and Walsh believes that he is now an even better horse than this time last year. If he is ridden like he was in last year’s Arkle then Walsh has said “he is going to be very hard to beat.” Walsh has also added the he believes this year’s Ryanair Chase will be Shishkin’s race to lose. From a fan point of view, Shishkin is a magical horse to watch raceand he will completely in his comfort zone when taking on the Ryanair Chase this week.