Cheltenham Horse-racing festival begins this week

Four extraordinary days of racing will return once more as the Cheltenham Festival begins this week. The week of horse-racing festivities will begin with Champions Day - a day to celebrate the return of jump racing’s great festival and reigning and future champions will reunite, each hoping to carve their name into a star-studded wall of jump racing greats.

As the week continues, with St Patrick’s Day fast approaching, Thursday will present an opportunity to celebrate with Irish passion raising the rafters and horses hoping to put on a special show ahead of Friday’s famous Gold Cup day - the jewel in Jump Racing’s crown.

With only a few hours to go before the festivities commence, here is all you need to know about when the racing will kick off and how to keep up-to-date with the action.

When is Cheltenham Festival?

The Festival will start on Tuesday 14 March 2023 and will conclude with Gold Cup day, which takes place on Friday 17 March 2023. Here is the full schedule (all times are GMT):

Day One: Champion Day

The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Race - 1.30pm

The porting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase - 2.10pm

The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase - 2.50pm

The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy - 3.30pm

The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race - 4.10pm

The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race - 4.50pm

The National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

History maker Rachael Blackmore will return to Gloucestershire this week

Day 2: Festival Wednesday

The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race - 1.30pm

The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase - 2.10pm

The Coral Cup Hurdle - 2.50pm

The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase - 3.30pm

The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase - 4.10pm

The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Steeple Chase Challenge Cup - 4.50pm

The Weatherbys Champion Bumper - 5.30pm

Day 3: St Patrick’s Thursday

The Turners Novices’ chase - 1.30pm

The Pertemps Network Final - 2.10pm

The Ryanair Steeple Chase - 2.50pm

The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle - 3.30pm

The Magners Plate - 4.10pm

The Jack de Bromhead Mares Novices’ Hurdle - 4.50pm

Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup - 5.30pm

Day 4: Gold Cup Day

The JCB Triumph Hurdle - 1.30pm

The McCoy Contractors County Handicap Hurdle Race - 2.10pm

The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race - 2.50pm

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase - 3.30pm

The St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunter’s Steeple Chase - 4.10pm

The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase - 4.50pm

Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle - 5.30pm

How to buy tickets for Cheltenham Festival

Tickets for each day and for all enclosures, including Club enclosure, Tattersalls Enclosure and Best Mate Enclosure are still available and can be purchased from the Jockey Club website. Prices start from £55.

How to watch the Cheltenham Festival

For those not attending the event, fans can tune into ITV in order to watch the action from Cheltenham. ITV will be broadcasting the first five races of each day’s racing. The coverage will be available on ITV One and on ITVX for those hoping to stream.

What is the weather like in Cheltenham this week?

According to The Met Office, Tuesday and Friday look to be the better days to attend the festival based on weather. Tuesday is set to be around 7C with little chance of precipitation while both Wednesday and Thursday offer gloomier prospects with the chance of rain up to 50% each afternoon.