The streets of London will be turned green as the capital celebrates St Patrick’s Day parade.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to turn out for the extravaganza today (12 March). The Irish certainly know how to celebrate their patron saint and there will be floats, music and pagentry during the parade.

The annual shindig in London has become a firm fixture of the annual cultural calender. It will be followed by family concerts, performances, children’s films and more to enjoy.

International Chef of the Year 2019, Anna Haugh will be running food demos in Trafalgar Square. It promises to be a can’t miss occasion!

Here is all you need to know:

When is the St Patrick’s Day parade in London?

The patron saint of Ireland will be celebrated on Friday (17 March). But London will be celebrating the big day a tad early in 2023.

The parade in the British capital will take place on Sunday (12 March). The event will begin at midday (12pm).

Revellers at a St. Patrick’s Day parade. Picture: Mario Tama/Getty Images

What time does it start?

TimeOut reports that the St Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at noon on 12 March and events will take place throughout London until 6pm.

What is the route for the parade?

More than 50,000 people are expected to turn out for the parade in London on Sunday. It will start at Hyde Park Corner before winding along Piccadilly, St James’s Street, Pall Mall, Cockspur Street and Whitehall.

The parade will come to an end at Trafalgar Square.

What else is taking place?

On its website, London.gov explains: “Host Riyadh Khalaf will introduce a world-class line-up, in partnership with London Irish Centre. Expect family concerts, children’s films and youth performances, as well community choirs, schools, dance troupes and a singalong finale.

“Alongside the main stage, International Chef of the Year 2019, Anna Haugh will be running food demos. There’ll also be children’s workshops run by Junk Kouture a creative program for youth that promotes the importance of sustainability.”

Can you listen on the radio?