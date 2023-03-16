The annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin expects half a million spectators this year

The streets of Dublin will be turning green to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

Festivities to mark the patron saint of Ireland will take place throughout the weekend across the country. Nations around the world will also mark St Paddy’s Day with parades and events.

Organisers have promised that the parade in Dublin this year will be the “most ambitious ever”. Half a million spectators are expected to line the streets of the Irish capital.

The theme of the 2023 parade is One and it will “shine a light on all the goodness that surrounds us”. It will feature pageants, showpiece performances, marching bands and over 4,000 participants.

If you are thinking of attending or want to know if you can watch it at home. Here is all you need to know:

When is St Patrick’s Day?

The patron saint of Ireland is celebrated on 17 March - which in 2023 falls on Friday. It is a public holiday for the Irish, meaning it will be a long weekend for many people on the Emerald Isle.

Spectators line the route during the annual St Patricks Day parade through the city centre of Dublin. Picture: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images

When is the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin?

The famous parade in the Irish capital will take place on Friday. It is part of a wider range of festivities which will take place in Dublin over the weekend.

What time does the parade start?

The parade is scheduled to start at noon (12pm) on 17 March in Dublin. However it is advised that you arrive around 10am to make sure you get a spot.

Dublin’s St Patrick’s Day parade will run until 2pm.

Do you need tickets?

The official website for St Patrick’s Festival in Ireland explains: “No tickets are required for you to attend the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Simply pick a spot along the route and enjoy the spectacle and excitement!”

For those looking for a seat during the parade there were a limited number of tickets available for the grandstand. However tickets sell fast.

Where does the parade start and what is the route?

The St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin will start at the Parnell Square in the north of the city. It will proceed down O'Connell Street and then head over the O'Connell Bridge.

The parade will continue through the south side of the city, before coming to an end at the junction of Cuffe Street and Kevin Street.

Is there an age restriction for the parade?

All ages are welcome at the St Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin in 2023.

How to watch St Patrick’s Day parade at home?

If you cannot make it to central Dublin to watch the parade in person, you can still follow along from home. Extensive coverage of the parade will be televised by RTÉ One and RTÉ Player - there will also be a live stream available on RTÉ.ie and will also be available on the RTÉ News Channel and RTÉ News App.

There will also be coverage of other St Patrick’s Day parades across the country on 17 March.

