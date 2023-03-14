Saint Patrick’s Day will be celebrated in all its revelry on 17 March 2023, as it is every year

This is how many pints - including Guinness - will be sold in pubs across the UK on St Patrick’s Day

Pub-goers will already be looking forward to enjoying a few pints on St Patrick’s Day 2023 . The day is held annually to mark the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. But, it’s also a celebration of Irish culture - and it’s celebrated in all four nations.

But just how many pints are pubs across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland expecting to sell?

How many pints are expected to be sold in pubs?

In the UK, pubs are expecting to sell millions of pints on Friday 17 March as part of annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations. Last year, it said that pubs hoped to sell around 14 million, and it is thought venues would also hope to sell the same amount this year, if not more.

The estimated number comes from analysis carried out by the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA), who encourage the public to support their local pubs as they mark the occasion every year. The BBPA say they are the “voice of brewers and pubs” and “raise the issues that matter to UK pubs and brewers to help them not only survive, but thrive and serve their communities across the country”, along with “celebrating the talent and passion of the sector”.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said St Patrick’s Day is “synonymous with a toast or two” and added that pub owners across the country had been looking forward to welcoming people back to their pubs to celebrate the “joyous” occasion. The BBPA have not yet, however, given a prediction for how many pints they expect to be sold in 2023. The sales figures for pints are, however, expected to be boosted this year as the Cheltenham Festival takes place on the same day for the second year in a row. Whether this year’s Spring Budget may dampen spirits remains to be seen, as Rishi Sunak announced changes to the existing alcohol tax system .

How many pints of Guinness are drunk each St Patrick’s Day?

Guinness is an Irish dry stout that Ireland is famous for. When a lot of people think of a St Patrick’s Day drink, they think Guinness. It’s no surprise, therefore, that an estimated 13 million pints of the drink are consumed worldwide every 17 March, according to financial website WalletHub . In fact, it is thought that around three million more pints of this special stout are drunk to celebrate this holiday around the world than on a normal day throughout the year.

What is St Patrick’s Day?

