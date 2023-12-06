The woman who was shot dead on Tuesday night in Hackney has been locally named.

The woman who was shot dead on Tuesday night has been locally named as Lianne Gordon. Police were called Vine Close, Hackney, in East London to reports of three people being injured with gunshot wounds.

Gordon was found alongside two others - a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old teenage boy - who also had gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital, where their conditions are being assessed.

Tributes have now poured in for the 42-year-old, described as “a beautiful soul” by those who knew her. Flowers were laid outside the police cordon on Wednesday alongside a card which said: “To Lianne: Such a beautiful soul gone too soon!”

A resident of Vine Close, who did not want to be named, said she heard the daughter of the victim screaming in the aftermath. Shohid Auddin, another resident of the cul-de-sac, told reporters Gordon had recently come back from a holiday.

He said: “She was very nice and chatty, she talked to us all the time. My mum doesn’t speak English but they understood each other. She had two children – my youngest daughter was the same age as hers. She used to talk to everybody, I never saw her upset, she was always smiling.”

A murder investigation has been launched but no arrests have been made so far. Forensics teams arrived at the scene on Wednesday with a cordon in place across the adjoining Rendlesham Road.

Mayor of Hackney Caroline Woodley and Councillor Susan Fajana-Thomas, Cabinet member for community safety, said in a joint statement: “We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a woman has died after a fatal shooting which left two others injured in Vine Close, Hackney Downs, last night. Our thoughts and condolences are with all those affected, their family, neighbours and friends.

The shooting took place at Vine Close in Hackney