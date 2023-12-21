Hackney stabbing: Four-year-old killed in knife attack - Met Police arrest woman, 41, on suspicion of murder
Police responded to a reports of concerns for the welfare of a child when they found the young boy suffering from stab wounds
A four-year-old boy has been killed in a fatal knife attack. Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman in connection with his murder. Officers were called to an address on Montague Road in Hackney after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a child on Wednesday evening (December 20). When they arrived, they found the young boy with knife injuries.
The child was transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries. Despite the attempts by emergency services, he later died. A 41-year-old woman, who is said to have been known to the boy, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Met Police said that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and that the four-year-old's next of kin has been informed.
Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “This is an extremely distressing incident which will understandably cause shock and disbelief amongst the local community and those who attended the scene. We are working with our partners, including Hackney Council and the school community, to ensure support is there for people who need it.
“Specialist officers from our homicide team are progressing this investigation and continue to work to establish the circumstances of this young child’s death, and the events that led up to it. This incident occurred within the home and, while there is no wider public safety risk, additional officers will be present in the area as we recognise the impact this will have on the community.”
