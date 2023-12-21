Police responded to a reports of concerns for the welfare of a child when they found the young boy suffering from stab wounds

A four-year-old boy has been stabbed to death and a 41-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Getty Images

A four-year-old boy has been killed in a fatal knife attack. Police have arrested a 41-year-old woman in connection with his murder. Officers were called to an address on Montague Road in Hackney after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a child on Wednesday evening (December 20). When they arrived, they found the young boy with knife injuries.

The child was transported to hospital to be treated for his injuries. Despite the attempts by emergency services, he later died. A 41-year-old woman, who is said to have been known to the boy, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. Met Police said that officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and that the four-year-old's next of kin has been informed.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway said: “This is an extremely distressing incident which will understandably cause shock and disbelief amongst the local community and those who attended the scene. We are working with our partners, including Hackney Council and the school community, to ensure support is there for people who need it.