A man has been charged with murdering a 96-year-old woman in Hampshire

Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called to a blaze at a home in Mill Road, Liss, just before 4.30am on Friday.

When police arrived, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that the body of 96-year-old Emma Finch had been found at the scene.