Hampshire murder: Man charged with killing 96-year-old Emma Finch in Liss
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 96-year-old woman.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue were called to a blaze at a home in Mill Road, Liss, just before 4.30am on Friday.
When police arrived, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that the body of 96-year-old Emma Finch had been found at the scene.
Joshua Powell, 26, of Elmfield Court, Lindford, has been charged with her murder and remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.