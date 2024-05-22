Sarah Mayhew: remains found in south London river belong to Croydon murder victim
The Met police said in a new update that remains had been found in Mitcham at around 2.18pm on Tuesday, May 21. Officers were called to Rawnsley Avenue after the remains were discovered by contractors carrying out cleaning work on the river.
The remains were eventually identified as belonging to 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew. Her family has been informed of the newest development.
It comes after another set of remains were found in Rowdown Fields in Croydon on April 2 which were also identified as belonging to Ms Mayhew. Two people were arrested and charged in connection with her murder.
Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Sarah’s family. We will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses. I expect my officers to remain in the area for some time as they carry out important work at the scene.
“Two people arrested, who were known to Sarah, were later charged with her murder. At present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death. Enquiries are ongoing.”