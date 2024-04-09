Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have charged two people with murder after the remains of a 38-year-old woman were found in a park in Croydon.

Gemma Saundercock, 48, and Steve Samson, 44, were arrested in connection with the murder of Sarah Mayhew, who was found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, south London on Tuesday, April 2, as well as the prevention of lawful and decent burial of a body. Samson, of Burnell Road, Sutton, was also charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child, but these charges are unrelated to Ms Mayhew’s death.

The pair are due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Commander Andy Brittain, who leads policing in Croydon, said: “I would like to thank the detectives and officers across the Met whose expertise continues to enable this speedy and thorough investigation.

“The local community has also offered much support during this time, as officers carried out this vital work, and we are very appreciative of their efforts. My sincere condolences are with Sarah’s family, and we will continue to support them as the investigation progresses.”