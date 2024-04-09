Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has been found dead in her home in Westminster after suffering a number of stab wounds, Met Police has confirmed.

The force has launched a murder investigation after the woman was found at her home on Stanhope Place, near Hyde Park, at around 8.30am on Monday morning (April 8). Officers attended the address after friends of the woman contacted police concerned for her safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are working to trace her next of kin to inform them of her passing and a post-mortem is due to take place in due course. No arrests have been made as of yet but police are urging anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Clifton from the Met's Specialist Crime Command leads the investigation and said: "I understand this news will be concerning, and that local women especially may be worried. Our enquiries are in the very early stages and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive, however I can assure people that my team are working 24/7 to establish what happened to the woman, and to identify and arrest whoever may be responsible for this attack.

"My officers now need support and information from the public. I want to ask local people to check doorbell cameras, and for drivers in the area to think about whether they've seen anything unusual that might have been captured on dash cam. Did you notice any unusual activity at the address? If you did then it is imperative that we hear from you."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Superintendent Louise Puddefoot, lead for policing in Westminster, added: "Our thoughts are with the woman and her family. My officers will do everything we can to support the investigation and they will be stationed in the area to speak to anyone who has any information or concerns they want to share with us."