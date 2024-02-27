Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives from British Transport Police (BTP) have launched a murder investigation after a person died this morning (Tuesday 27 February) at Harold Wood railway station in east London. Officers were called to the station just after 4.30am after a member of station staff reported an individual was badly hurt and lying on the floor.

Officers attended the station alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service and London Ambulance Service and a person was found with extensive injuries. Despite their best efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. A man has been arrested in connection and remains in police custody this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Blackburn said: "This act of unprovoked violence was despicable. The investigation remains in the early stages, and although though we are satisfied that this was an isolated incident the station will remain closed while we continue our enquiries.