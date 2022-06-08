Harvey Weinstein was the co-founder of Miramax which produced films such as Pulp Fiction

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

The CPS said it had authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge ex-film producer Weinstein, 70, with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that it is alleged the two offences took place between July 31 and August 31 1996.

It is not yet clear what the route to Weinstein being extradited and facing a UK court would be.