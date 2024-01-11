A woman has been arrested after a seven-year-old child was found dead in Haverfordwest, west Wales.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a seven-year-old child in a Welsh town. Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon (January 11), the force said a seven-year-old child was confirmed to have died a short time later. It was reported on Wednesday night that one person was arrested following the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a child in Haverfordwest. Officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street at just before 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10.

“Sadly, a seven-year-old was confirmed to have died shortly after. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this tragic time. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”