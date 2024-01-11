Haverfordwest: Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after child, 7, found dead in Pembrokeshire
A woman has been arrested after a seven-year-old child was found dead
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a seven-year-old child in a Welsh town. Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, shortly before 10.45am on Wednesday.
In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon (January 11), the force said a seven-year-old child was confirmed to have died a short time later. It was reported on Wednesday night that one person was arrested following the incident.
A spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a child in Haverfordwest. Officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street at just before 10.45am on Wednesday, January 10.
“Sadly, a seven-year-old was confirmed to have died shortly after. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this tragic time. A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.”
The road was closed for much of Wednesday, with the police urging people to avoid the area and find alternative routes as the investigation into the incident was underway.
