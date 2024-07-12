Hereford Cathedral closed: Police launch investigation after woman is raped in the grounds
An investigation has been launched after reports of the sexual assault in Hereford city centre in the early hours today.
Officers are at the scene near Hereford Cathedral after a report was received that a woman had been raped on the grounds at around 3am.
Detective Inspector Ben Pearson, said: “I understand that this incident will cause significant concern within the local community, but I’d like to reassure the public that we are carrying out a thorough investigation. There will be an increased police presence near to the cathedral as we carry out enquiries, and the victim is been supported by specially trained officers.
“Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and may have seen anything or have information or dash-cam footage, which may help with the investigation is asked to contact police immediately.”