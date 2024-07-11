Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight police officer has been charged with multiple offences including rape and voyeurism.

Police Sergeant Richard Heard, 43, who is currently suspended, is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of voyeurism, one count of controlling or coercive behaviour, one count of assault by beating and one count of perverting the course of justice.

All of these alleged offences against one victim, happened while the officer was off-duty, between January 2022 and August 2023. The officer also faces a further count of malicious communication against a second victim. This alleged offence took place in June 2023 and while the officer was off-duty.

The trial is due to begin at Bournemouth Crown Court on July 15.