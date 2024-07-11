Richard Heard: Hampshire and Isle of Wight police officer charged with multiple offences including rape

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

11th Jul 2024, 12:55pm
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight police officer has been charged with multiple offences including rape and voyeurism.

Police Sergeant Richard Heard, 43, who is currently suspended, is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of voyeurism, one count of controlling or coercive behaviour, one count of assault by beating and one count of perverting the course of justice.

All of these alleged offences against one victim, happened while the officer was off-duty, between January 2022 and August 2023. The officer also faces a further count of malicious communication against a second victim. This alleged offence took place in June 2023 and while the officer was off-duty.

Get a personalised Crime UK round-up when you sign up to Crime UK.

The trial is due to begin at Bournemouth Crown Court on July 15.

Related topics:Police officerHampshireIsle of Wight
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice