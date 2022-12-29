The man, thought to be in his late 30s, who reportedly arrived in the UK around 20 years ago as a teenager from the Balkans, was allegedly arrested for being an illegal migrant.

A member of Home Office immigration staff has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of immigration offences.

The official was later detained again alongside three other members of immigration staff on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and conspiracy to steal. The four suspects were held on 6 December by the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit, which has the same powers of arrest as police constables.

The arrest in relation to immigration offences, first reported by The Sun, was confirmed by the Home Office on Thursday. All four members of staff detained on December 6 have been released pending investigation and immediately suspended, according to the department.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “On December 6, the Home Office Anti-Corruption Unit arrested four members of immigration staff on suspicion of misconduct in public office and conspiracy to steal. One officer arrested as part of the conspiracy had previously been arrested and bailed on immigration offences.

“We expect the highest standards of our staff. As soon as we are made aware of allegations of wrongdoing, they are rigorously investigated and we do not hesitate in taking decisive action.”

The Sun reported that the man, thought to be in his late 30s, was arrested for allegedly being an illegal migrant. He reportedly arrived in the UK around 20 years ago as a teenager from the Balkans, and won the right to remain and work in the UK. Now Home Office officials are probing whether he put the correct country of origin on his paperwork to stay in the UK. At the time, many people from Albania said the were from Kosovo, after Tony Blair’s government intervened following the invasion by Serbia.