The UK government’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda have been ruled lawful by the High Court.

Under a deal struck in April by then-Home Secretary Priti Patel, those deemed to have arrived in the UK ‘illegally’ were to be sent to the east African nation as part of Home Office attempts to reduce the number of migrants crossing the Channel. But the first flight, due to take off in June, was grounded amidst a series of challenges against individual removals and the policy as a whole.

Several asylum seekers, along with the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) and human rights groups Care4Calais and Detention Action, subsequently brought legal challenges against the controversial deportation policy - arguing that Rwanda was not safe for migrants and refugees. Lawyers told the High Court that the country is an “authoritarian state” that “tortures and murders those it considers to be its opponents”, with the UN Refugee Agency adding that sending asylum seekers there would lead to serious breaches of the Refugee Convention.

But their arguments have proved unsuccessful as on Monday (19 December), the two judges presiding over the case ruled that the plans were “lawful”. In a summary of the decision, Lord Justice Lewis said: “The court has concluded that it is lawful for the government to make arrangements for relocating asylum seekers to Rwanda and for their asylum claims to be determined in Rwanda rather than in the United Kingdom.

“On the evidence before this court, the government has made arrangements with the government of Rwanda which are intended to ensure that the asylum claims of people relocated to Rwanda are properly determined in Rwanda.”

Demonstrators outside the Royal Courts of Justice, central London, protesting against the government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda. Credit: PA

The news will be welcomed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who recently announced he hopes to restart the flights to Rwanda as part of his new strategy to clamp down on illegal migration. Home Secretary Suella Braverman is also likely pleased with the outcome, as she previously described the prospect of seeing a flight take off for Rwanda as her “dream” scenario.

Both are facing growing pressure from MPs and the public to deal with new migrant arrivals, as figures suggest that more than 40,000 - a record number - have crossed the English Channel just this year.