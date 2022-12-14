A major search and rescue operation is taking place in the English Channel near Kent.

At least four people have died after a small migrant boat ran into difficulties in the English Channel, the government has said.

The Royal Navy, French navy, Coastguard and RNLI lifeboats were all involved in a major rescue operation off the Kent coast on Wednesday morning. It is understood that 43 migrants have been rescued with 30 people pulled from the water. Four deaths have been confirmed, however it is feared this number could rise.

RNLI lifeboats were launched from Dover at 3.07am, followed by more from Ramsgate and Hastings. A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard is currently coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat off Kent, working with the Navy, Border Force, Kent Police and other partners. We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.

“HM Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are involved. A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting in the rescue. South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Police are working with us and an air ambulance has been sent.”

Map of where the dinghy capsized. Credit: Kim Mogg

A fisherman told Sky News that migrants surrounded his boat in the early hours of the morning “screaming for help”. The skipper, named only as Raymond, said his crew saved 31 people stranded in the Channel, adding: “It was like something out of a Second World War movie – there were people in the water everywhere, screaming.”

Footage broadcast by Sky News showed a group of people, squashed inside a sinking dinghy which was filling with water, being hauled up over the side of a boat with rope.

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke said: “I am very saddened to hear that lives are feared to have been lost following a small boat tragedy in the English Channel this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman told the Commons: “This is an ongoing search-and-rescue incident but I can confirm at the time of making this statement tragically there have been four fatalities. It would be inappropriate for me to go into further detail at this time. There is a multi-agency response to this terrible tragedy.”

Forensic tents erected at the RNLI station at the Port of Dover following a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel off the coast of Dungeness, in Kent. Credit: PA

She added: “This morning’s tragedy, like the loss of 27 people on one November day last year, is the most sobering reminder possible of why we have to end these crossings.” She had earlier told MPs that a full statement “will be provided to the House in due course once the facts have been fully established and the necessary investigative work completed”.

The incident took place just hours after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to bring in new laws to tackle illegal immigration. In the Commons, the PM said: “I’m sure the whole House will share my sorrow at the capsizing of a small boat in the Channel in the early hours of this morning, and the tragic loss of human life. Our hearts go out to all those affected and our tributes to those involved in the extensive rescue operation.”

More than 44,000 people have made the dangerous crossing this year, Government figures show. It follows a fatal incident in November 2021 when at least 27 migrants died after a dinghy sank while heading to the UK from France. The Government said “all relevant agencies” are involved. A spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a co-ordinated response.”

British Red Cross director of refugee support Alex Fraser said: “That anyone is making this journey in these temperatures shows just how desperate people are.

“Nobody puts their life at risk like this unless they feel they have no other option, and until we have more accessible safe routes for people to claim asylum, there is a danger we may see more such incidents. Our thoughts are with those on the boat, their families and those involved in the ongoing rescue mission.”

Members of the RNLI remove a stretcher and body bag from the Dover lifeboat after it returned to the Port of Dover following a large search and rescue operation launched in the Channel. Credit: PA

While Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “We are devastated to hear news of the incident in the Channel today and heartbroken at the reports of fatalities. Our thoughts are with all those affected and we pay tribute to the rescue teams working on such a dreadful incident.

“Sadly, this is not the first time we are waking up to such devastating news of people having lost their lives on a harrowing journey to Britain in search of safety. It is just over a year since 32 lives were lost in a similar incident. Like those involved in this incident today, they had hopes and dreams for the future. They weren’t illegal. They were desperately seeking safety.