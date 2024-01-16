Hounslow: Murder investigation launched after 'another young man' stabbed to death
Another man was stabbed to death in Hounslow
and live on Freeview channel 276
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Hounslow, just over two months after another tragic death of a 17-year-old in the area. Metropolitan Police were called to Grove Road at about 1.15am on Tuesday (January 16) and found a 24-year-old man with knife wounds, who died despite the efforts of emergency services.
Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for policing in west London, said: “It is tragic that another young man has lost his life in a stabbing. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Officers in Hounslow are supporting the murder investigation and I would encourage anyone who knows anything about the circumstances of this incident to contact us immediately.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Police say the victim's family are being supported by specialist officers. There have been no arrests and a post mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days.
On November 15, 17-year-old Simarjeet Singh Nangpal was fatally stabbed after a suspected fight in Burket Close, Hounslow just after midnight. Three people had been charged following the murder.
Any witnesses or anyone with any information can call 101 quoting CAD 274/16Jan. Information can be shared online. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.