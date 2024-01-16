Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Hounslow, just over two months after another tragic death of a 17-year-old in the area. Metropolitan Police were called to Grove Road at about 1.15am on Tuesday (January 16) and found a 24-year-old man with knife wounds, who died despite the efforts of emergency services.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, responsible for policing in west London, said: “It is tragic that another young man has lost his life in a stabbing. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Officers in Hounslow are supporting the murder investigation and I would encourage anyone who knows anything about the circumstances of this incident to contact us immediately.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the victim's family are being supported by specialist officers. There have been no arrests and a post mortem examination will be carried out in the coming days.

On November 15, 17-year-old Simarjeet Singh Nangpal was fatally stabbed after a suspected fight in Burket Close, Hounslow just after midnight. Three people had been charged following the murder.