West Yorkshire Police have arrested a second teenages in connection with the murder of Khayri McLean

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the murder of Khayri McLean, 15, in Huddersfield.

Khayri was fatally stabbed close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill in Fartown at 2.45pm on Wednesday (21 September). The school had just finished for the day when the incident happened.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery, but sadly died in hospital a short time later.

Khayri Mclean, 15, who was stabbed to death near Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield (Photo: PA)

West Yorkshire Police previously arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder on Thursday morning (22 September) in connection with the incident.

In a statement, the force did not specify what the 15-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of, adding he was still in custody.

The statement said: “Police investigating the murder of 15-year-old Khayri Mclean in Huddersfield have arrested a second youth in connection with the incident.

“The 15-year-old male was arrested yesterday and is currently in custody. A 16-year-old male who was arrested yesterday also remains in custody.

“Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team (HMET) are continuing to conduct enquiries into the death of Khayri, who died after being stabbed on Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, on Wednesday.”

North Huddersfield Trust School said it had lost ‘a wonderful student’ from its community (Photo: PA)

‘A senseless attack’

In a statement on Wednesday, Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes described the incident as an “absolutely senseless” attack and said police have identified several witnesses to the incident.

He said: “Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life,” he said.

“We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees District who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

“We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101 or by using the Live Chat function online , quoting crime reference 13220521713.

What has the school said?

North Huddersfield Trust School has said in a statement posted on its website that it would not open until 10.30am on Thursday and then only to students who need support.

Head teacher Andrew Fell offered his condolences to the family and said the school will be providing specialist support for those who feel they could benefit.

He said in a statement: “It is with enormous sadness that I must tell you that following an incident on Woodhouse Hill Road yesterday one of our pupils has tragically lost their life. The pupil was taken by ambulance to hospital after the incident but despite the most valiant of efforts, medical staff were unable to save their life.

“This is truly shocking news for our pupils, your children, and our staff. We will be providing specialist support for any among our community who feel they could benefit.”

A police cordon blocking the pavement on a section of Woodhouse Hill was still in place on Thursday morning, and floral tributes have been left at the scene.

Mr Fell added: “West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent investigation, so it would be inappropriate to make any further comment at this time. I would urge everyone not to engage in speculation about possible causes or perpetrators and allow the police to make their enquiries. A statement has been released.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the pupil’s family and friends who must feel, as we do, completely devastated. They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community.”

Floral tributes have been left at the scene (Photo: PA)

The mother of the victim’s girlfriend said her daughter had described him as “the perfect boy”.

Sherrin James, who left flowers at the scene on Thursday, said her daughter Shyana, 16, had been going out with Khayri for around eight months.

The 35-year-old said the pair were “literally inseparable”, adding: “He was her first proper boyfriend. She absolutely adored him and he absolutely adored her. She said he was perfect.”

Ms James said Khayri had messaged Shyana shortly before the incident, saying he “had had a good day at school and couldn’t wait to see her”.

She added: “Her friend phoned her within minutes saying he had been hurt and was bleeding. I drove straight round, parked at the top and ran down. His mum was here and some of the teachers.

“I got on the floor with them and held his hand. I was telling him to wait for Shyana. I was just trying to make him pull through because he was squeezing my hand.”

Ms James said her daughter is “heartbroken”, adding: “I can’t even describe it. She’s just in bits.”