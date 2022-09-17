Two police officers were stabbed in Leicester Square

One of the two officers stabbed in central London on Friday has been discharged from hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

Scotland Yard said a young female officer who suffered potentially life-changing injuries after being knifed in the arm by a “frenzied individual” in Leicester Square has been discharged.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, a male officer who was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest remains under medical supervision, the Met said.

Forensics officers and police at the scene in Shaftesbury Avenue, central London, where two male police officers were stabbed by a man around 6am. Both officers are currently being treated by medics. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Has anyone been arrested?

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker on Friday, and he remains in custody.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley previously said a “violent struggle” involving a “frenzied individual” ensued in the West End at around 6am.

What happened during the incident?

Sir Rowley said the female officer challenged a man she believed was carrying a knife, and he stabbed her in the arm before attempting to flee.

The male officer caught the offender, who stabbed him three times in the neck and once in the chest.

Sir Mark said a taser was deployed, and the offender was arrested while the officers were rushed to hospital.

A police cordon at the scene which covered the northern section of Leicester Square on Friday morning was scaled back in the afternoon.