A man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker, the Met Police has said.

Two police officers have been stabbed while on duty in central London, around a mile from Buckingham Palace.

The man and woman were attacked while on patrol in Leicester Square around 6am this morning (16 September) and both are being treated in hospital, the Met Police said.

They were made aware of a man in possession of a knife, and were stabbed while trying to detain him.

The female officer was stabbed through a vein in her arm suffering “massive blood loss”, a police source told the PA news agency – an injury which could be life-changing.

The male officer was stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest but is expected to make a full recovery, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Speaking at Scotland Yard on Friday morning, Sir Mark said that both officers are now in a stable condition.

He said the female officer challenged the man after suspecting him of carrying a knife, and he stabbed her in the arm before attempting to flee.

“Her colleague chases down the offender, catches him – a tussle ensues – that officer is stabbed three times in the neck and once in the chest,” Sir Mark told reporters.

“He’s very seriously injured – other colleagues join the scene.

“There’s a violent struggle with a fairly frenzied individual – tasers deployed, PAVA spray is deployed and then an officer uses his baton – eventually the offender is subdued and arrested. The two officers were rushed to hospital.”

He added: “We remain concerned that the injuries to the young woman officer’s arm may still be quite serious and may potentially be life-changing but that’s yet to be worked through.”

Sir Mark credited the officers for being “immensely brave”.

“While enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, at this early stage it is not thought the incident is terror related,” the Met said.

Leicester Square is a pedestrianised area of London’s West End, which frequently hosts film premieres.

It is around a mile away from Buckingham Palace, although Scotland Yard has said that the officers were carrying out routine duties and not involved in the policing operation after the Queen’s death.

Supt Justin Browne said: “Every day, police officers got out on the streets to keep the communities of London safe. In doing so they often have to put themselves in the way of danger, putting their own welfare at risk in order to protect others.

“The actions of these two officers, and their colleagues, exemplifies the key value of courage that runs through the core of the Metropolitan Police and they will be offered all the support they need as they begin their recovery from this terrifying incident.”

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “This attack on serving police officers in Soho overnight is utterly appalling.

“These brave officers were doing their duty and assisting the public at this momentous time for our country.

“My thoughts and prayers are with them, their loved ones and police colleagues following this disgraceful attack.

“Our police officers run towards danger to protect others and keep us safe and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

“I have spoken with the new Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley about this awful incident and remain in close contact.