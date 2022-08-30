Talented youth footballer and rapper Takayo Nembhard was stabbed to death just weeks before he was due to become a father.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A talented youth footballer and rapper has died after being stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival.

The Met Police’s Specialist Crime Command has launched a murder investigation into fatal attack, in which Takayo Nembhard died.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland Yard said officers became aware of the attack at around 8pm on Monday, 29 August, the final day of the iconic west London carnival.

The 21-year-old - who goes by the rap stage name TKorStretch - had been stabbed in Ladbroke Grove, underneath the Westway flyover.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, is a Bristol-based rapper known by TKorStretch, who was killed at Notting Hill Carnival. Credit: Instagram/tkorstretch

What have the police said about the Notting Hill Carnival stabbing?

A police statement said: “Officers provided emergency first aid to the victim until the arrival of London Ambulance Service paramedics.

“They were able to extract him through significant crowds in challenging circumstances to a waiting ambulance.

“He was taken to a west London hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was pronounced dead.”

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

So far no one has been arrested over the murder.

Police officers looking at revellers during the Notting Hill Carnival in London, which returned to the streets for the first time in two years after it was thwarted by the pandemic. Credit: PA

Who is TKorStretch?

Takayo Nembhard, 21, is a Bristol-based rapper known by TKorStretch - who has more the one million listens to his music on YouTube.

He said in a statement that Takayo went to the carnival with his younger sister and friends “to have a good time”.

On Instagram, he wrote: “Two years ago, a young 19-year-old man came from Bristol to meet me at my studio with his dad. His name was Takayo Nembhard AKA TKorStretch.

“That meeting took us on a journey… we recorded some great music together. His talent was endless and I can tell you guys he was close to greatness! So it’s with a heavy heart that I bring the news that Takayo (TKorStretch) passed away last night.

“He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result.”

The young music star was a soon-to-be dad, as his partner was pregnant with their first child - a baby boy.

“My deepest condolences to TK’s mother and father his brother, two sisters, girlfriend and child that will never meet his father,” Chris added.

“TK was a good kid, a good guy and what has happened breaks my heart … rest in peace my friend.”

He was also a talented footballer having been part of the academy at Bristol Rovers from the age of seven to 16.

He was released just five years ago after not getting a scholarship at the club.

Today, Rovers issued a statement on his death. It said: “Bristol Rovers are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former academy player Takayo Nembhard.

“The club would like to pass on its condolences to Takayo’s family and

The tribute on Tkorstretch’s Instagram page. Credit: Instagram/tkorstretch

How many arrests were there at Notting Hill Carnival?

The force said “a number of violent incidents and serious stabbings” prompted a section 60 order to be put in place until 1am on Tuesday within the event’s borders.

This allows officers to stop and search anyone in a specific area, without needing reasonable grounds.

Police said 209 arrests had been made by early Tuesday, including 46 for assault, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of an offensive weapon, 27 public order offences and eight sexual assaults.

There were 35 arrests the force labelled “other”, 10 for possession of psychoactive substances, seven for drink/drug driving, five for criminal damage and one each for theft and robbery.

Performers on the drums during the Notting Hill Carnival. Credit: PA

Dr Alison Heydari, Commander of Local Policing, said early on Tuesday: “Officers from across the Met have been working tirelessly over the past two days to ensure that all those who came to Notting Hill Carnival could enjoy the experience safely.

“It was the culmination of months of close coordination with the organisers, our local authority and emergency service partners and the community.

“The atmosphere over the past two days has been largely positive and good natured as carnival should be.

“Regrettably, on Monday evening we saw a number of violent incidents and a 21-year-old man has lost his life.

“Our thoughts are with his family as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“A murder investigation is under way, led by homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

“They will pursue every possible line of inquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Dr Heydari added: “There were hundreds of people in the immediate vicinity when this incident took place.

“I would urge anyone who saw anything, who has video footage or who has any other information that could assist officers, to come forward.

Police Horse Sandown who died after collapsing on duty at the Notting Hill Carnival, London. Credit: PA

The force earlier paid tribute to one of its most experienced and “affectionate” horses that died after collapsing while on duty at the carnival on Sunday.

Police Horse Sandown, a 14-year-old chestnut gelding, had policed “all types of events” across London during his seven years of service since being presented to the force in 2015.

There was also a birth at the carnival although it is not known if the mother was a local resident or visiting the spectacle.

A London Ambulance spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.45pm on Sunday August 28 to reports of a person in labour within the footprint of Notting Hill Carnival.

“We treated an adult and baby at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority.”