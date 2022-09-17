The Queue: man charged after alleged sexual assault in the line to view the Queen
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday
A man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault after an incident in the queue to view the Queen lying in state.
Adio Adeshine, 19, of East Street, Walworth, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday (16 September).
He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of breach of a sexual harm prevention order.
Mr Adeshine was remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on 14 October.
It follows an incident on Wednesday (16 September) in which two women were allegedly sexually assaulted in Victoria Tower Gardens while queuing to view the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall.
Officers were called and a man was arrested and taken into custody.
He was later charged.
Deputy assistant commissioner Stuart Cundy, said: “With ongoing legal proceedings, I’m not able to discuss the full details of this incident. As those present in the queue will have seen, officers were on hand to immediately respond and arrest the man.
“Stewards and police officers in London are present throughout the route to help and support those who are queuing to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen. There has been very little crime or other incidents where officers have had to intervene.
“I continue to ask all members of the public to remain vigilant and if you see something that doesn’t look right, please report it to an officer or steward.”