Two men who are charged with murdering rock paedophile Ian Watkins have been named by police.

The Lostprophets singer was killed on Saturday morning during an assault at HMP Wakefield. He was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.

Two prisoners have now been charged with murdering the 48-year-old.

Rashid Gedel, 25, who police say “self-defines as any other black background” and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, “who self-defines as white British” are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Wakefield has previously been nicknamed Monster Mansion because so many high-profile inmates are kept there, many serving long sentences.