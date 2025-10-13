Ian Watkins: Two men charged with murder of Lostprophets singer
The Lostprophets singer was killed on Saturday morning during an assault at HMP Wakefield. He was serving a 29-year sentence for child sex offences.
Two prisoners have now been charged with murdering the 48-year-old.
Rashid Gedel, 25, who police say “self-defines as any other black background” and Samuel Dodsworth, 43, “who self-defines as white British” are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Wakefield has previously been nicknamed Monster Mansion because so many high-profile inmates are kept there, many serving long sentences.