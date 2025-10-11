The judge who sentenced Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins said that he and his co-accused “plumbed new depths of depravity”.

On the outside Watkins was living the perfect rock and roll life - a singer in a critically acclaimed and popular band, which sold about 3.5m albums, he was living out his childhood dreams. But in private he was making other people’s childhoods hell.

Watkins' abuse and illegal behaviour, which included sexual abuse of and giving drugs to children, was reported to South Wales Police in 2009, although nothing was done.

His bandmates would later say that they had no idea of what he was doing, as he had retreated into drug use and their relationship was strained. The band was literally split in that Watkins had started to demand his own dressing room, and it’s said that he abused children in these rooms while the band was touring.

Ian Watkins of Lostprophets on the V stage during day 1 of the V Festival in Chelmsford in 2011 | Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Two women, known only as Woman A and Woman B, were prosecuted with him. They are the mothers of children he abused and they were sentenced to 14 and 17 years respectively.

What crimes did Ian Watkins commit?

When he was brought to court, Watkins admitted attempted rape and sexual assault of a child under 13, but denied rape, which was accepted by the prosecution. He pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault involving children; six counts of taking, making, or possessing indecent images of children; and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image involving a sex act on an animal. His victims included a baby boy, and he sent a text message to the mother of another victim that said, "If you belong to me, so does your baby."

What did the judge say to Ian Watkins?

Mr Justice Royce told Watkins: “Those who have appeared in these Courts at the Bar or on the Bench over many years see and hear a large number of horrific cases. This case however breaks new ground.

“Any decent person looking at and listening to the material here will experience shock; revulsion; anger and incredulity. What you three did plumbed new depths of depravity.

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins who has died after being attacked in Wakefield prison, West Yorkshire | South Wales Police

“You Watkins achieved fame and success as the lead singer of the Lostprophets. You had many fawning fans. That gave you power. You knew you could use that power to induce young female fans to help satisfy your apparently insatiable lust and to take part in the sexual abuse of their young children. Away from the highlights of your public performances lay a dark and sinister side.”

The sentencing remarks outline Watkins’ depravity, and how he had sex with a 16-year-old girl who was a virgin after a concert, and made her dress as a schoolgirl before urinating over her face and telling her to drink it. The judge also mentioned another 16-year-old fan who was given cocaine, and the judge said: “The taking of drugs linked with your sexual activities is a recurring theme.”

Addressing Woman B, the judge said: “That you were manipulated by Watkins may be obvious. But you were a mother. Your infant was only 10 months old. A mother naturally loves, protects, shields, nurtures and cherishes. Your infant would have trusted you implicitly.

“You totally betrayed that trust. What did you do? You had detailed discussions with Watkins about the sexual acts to which the two of you were going to subject your infant.”

The judge outlines - in distressing detail that will not be repeated here - what happened, adding that Woman B “presented your baby to him so that he could try to rape him”.

The next month the woman sent a text message to Watkins saying: “The boy is ready to be abused”.

The other woman, the mother of a daughter, had messaged Watkins suggesting “a mother-daughter slave duo worshipping you”.

The judge said that Watkins had treated the girl “not as a human being but simply as a sexual object there for your pleasure”.

In the pre-sentence reports prepared for the judge, it said about the baby boy: “Given his very young age it is unclear what effect the abuse would have had on him. However this child is likely to have lifelong psychological difficulties coming to terms with the enormity of what has happened to him. Despite him being placed in long term foster care…he will eventually learn the truth of his childhood and the abuse he was subjected to. The effects of which are significant and we cannot and should not underestimate the effect this will have on him for the rest of his life.”