Lawyers for Imran Ahmad Khan argued his conviction was “unsafe” because the case against him was “weak”

Pictured: Former MP Imran Ahmad Khan arrives at Southwark Crown Court, south London, where he was jailed for 18 months for a single count of sexual assault against a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan who was jailed for groping a teenage boy has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against his conviction and sentence. Khan was jailed for 18 months earlier this year at Southwark Crown Court in May after being found guilty of sexually assaulting the teenager after a party in 2008.

The victim came forward days after Khan won his seat in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in the December 2019 general election. Khan, who maintains he is innocent, was expelled from the Conservative Party and resigned, triggering a by-election in the constituency, after his conviction.

Advertisement

Khan was expelled from the Conservative Party and resigned, triggering a by-election in the constituency, following his conviction. The former MP brought an appeal against his conviction and sentence, which was heard at the Court of Appeal in November.

His lawyers argued that his conviction was “unsafe” because the case against him was “weak” and was bolstered by “bad character evidence” in the form of a man who alleged he had been sexually assaulted as an adult by Khan in Pakistan in 2010.

Advertisement

They also argued his jail term was too long for the offence and should have been suspended. But both appeals were dismissed by three senior judges in a ruling on Monday.

What did the appeal judges say?

Advertisement

Dismissing the conviction appeal, Mr Justice Sweeney, sitting with Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Linden, said: “The (trial) judge was plainly entitled to conclude that the prosecution case in relation to (the victim’s) complaint was not weak. Indeed, in our view, the case was far from weak.”

He added: “Against that overall background, we have no doubt that the appellant’s trial was fair and that his conviction was safe.” Mr Justice Sweeney said the judge also gave due consideration to suspending the sentence, especially in light of Khan’s frail mother’s care needs and the fact he was her sole carer before he was jailed, but concluded custody was necessary in all the circumstances.

He added: “In our view, on the particular facts of this case, he was entitled to reach that conclusion.” Khan’s appeal hearing last month was attended by the Conservative MP for Reigate, Crispin Blunt, who previously claimed Khan’s conviction was “a serious miscarriage of justice”.

Advertisement

What was said during the trial?

Passing sentence in May, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said: “The only regret you feel is towards yourself for having found yourself in the predicament you face as a result of your actions some 14 years ago.

Advertisement

“Although it may well be over the years you had let yourself believe you had got away with having committed this offence, I am sure you were aware from the outset there was a risk there would be a day of reckoning.”

The Crown Court previously heard that he dragged the teen upstairs, and had also forced him to drink gin and tonic as well as asking him to watch pornography before the attack at a house.

The court heard the victim was “inconsolable” when he ran to his parents after the attack. A police report was made at the time, but no further action was taken because the boy did not want to make a formal complaint. However, he told jurors “it all came flooding back” when he learned Khan was standing in the general election.

He said he was not “taken very seriously” when he made the allegation to the Tory press office days before Khan won the Wakefield seat, and went to police after Khan helped the Conservatives win a large Commons majority.

Advertisement