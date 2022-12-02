Reports have surfaced claiming a group of senior Conservative MPs made a third-party report to the Metropolitan Police about sexual assault allegations spanning two years.

A Conservative MP has been reported to the police over “allegations of serious sexual assault”, multiple reports state.

However the backbencher has not had the Tory party whip suspended, the Sun states, despite an investigation apparently being conducted by independent law firm. Several reports have surfaced overnight claiming a group of senior Conservative MPs made a third party report to the Metropolitan Police. The allegations reportedly span two years.

Advertisement

Scotland Yard told NationalWorld: “On 28 October, police received allegations of serious sexual assault reported to have taken place on unknown dates at undisclosed locations. The reports were submitted via a third party. Officers are making enquiries into these allegations.”

Until someone is charged their identity is kept private. Any alleged victims of sexual offences also get automatic anonymity from the moment an allegation is made. The Conservative Party has been contacted for comment.

Advertisement

Westminster has been beseiged with a slew of sexual misconduct allegations against MPs from all sides of the house. The so-called Pestminster scandal brought down Boris Johnson’s government, after it was revealed he knew about previous misconduct claims against Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher before appointing him.

On Thursday there was a by election in Chester after Labour MP Christian Matheson quit after complaints of “serious sexual misconduct” were upheld by a parliamentary watchdog. Matheson, who denied the allegations, was facing a four-week suspension and had been asked to resign by Labour before he quit.

Advertisement

Another Tory MP was arrested earlier this year after being accused of rape and sexual assault offences between 2002 and 2009. He has been urged to stay away from Parliament.

While the ex-Conservative MP for Wakefield, Imran Ahmad Khan, has been jailed for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy after plying him with gin at a party in 2008. He recently failed to appeal his conviction and sentence. And Tory MP Neil Parish was forced to resign after twice watching porn in the House of Commons chamber.