Jack Shepherd: Man who killed Tinder date Charlotte Brown during speedboat incident freed from prison
Jack Shepherd went on the run after he killed 24-year-old Charlotte Brown on his speedboat
Jack Shepherd, the man who killed his Tinder date on a speedboat, has been released from prison after serving half of his sentence. Shepherd, 35, has completed half of the 10-year prison sentence he received after being convicted of the manslaughter of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown.
He was found to have killed the young woman during a speedboat ride in the River Thames during a first date in December 2015. He told investigators that Ms Brown was partly to blame for the incident after Ms Brown drowned in the river.
The 24-year-old fell from the 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte GTO, which is said to have been in poor condition at the time of the incident. The speedboat hit a log in the river, throwing the pair into the water near Wandsworth Bridge.
Shepherd fled to Georgia after he was found guilty of manslaughter, spending 10-months in the country before returning to the UK and being jailed for both the killing of Ms Brown and a separate, unrelated assault. He was given a six-year sentence for the manslaughter conviction.
The release of Shepherd has been criticised by the family of Ms Brown. Her father, Graham Brown, pleaded with Shepherd to reveal the truth of what happened the night his daughter died, telling The Mirror: "The only one who knows what really happened is Shepherd. We want to know what happened. But evil men like this who do these sorts of things never admit or tell anyone how it happened. He shouldn't be released until he tells us what he did."
