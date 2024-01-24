Jack Shepherd was convicted of manslaughter in 2018. Picture: Getty

Jack Shepherd, the man who killed his Tinder date on a speedboat, has been released from prison after serving half of his sentence. Shepherd, 35, has completed half of the 10-year prison sentence he received after being convicted of the manslaughter of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown.

He was found to have killed the young woman during a speedboat ride in the River Thames during a first date in December 2015. He told investigators that Ms Brown was partly to blame for the incident after Ms Brown drowned in the river.

The 24-year-old fell from the 14ft Fletcher Arrowflyte GTO, which is said to have been in poor condition at the time of the incident. The speedboat hit a log in the river, throwing the pair into the water near Wandsworth Bridge.

Shepherd fled to Georgia after he was found guilty of manslaughter, spending 10-months in the country before returning to the UK and being jailed for both the killing of Ms Brown and a separate, unrelated assault. He was given a six-year sentence for the manslaughter conviction.