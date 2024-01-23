Stefan Farbrother: Man jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of child sex crimes committed in 1990s
Stefan Farbrother was caught be police after victims came forward to Kent Police in 2018, around 20 years after the crimes took place
A man who committed a string of child sex crimes in the 1990s has been jailed, with police saying that he had a "catastrophic effect" on his victim's life into adulthood. Stefan Farbrother, of Stanningley Road, Halifax, West Yorkshire, committed the vile crimes while he lived in the Sevenoaks area between 1991 and 1997.
The 47-year-old was found guilty of a string of offences including multiple counts of rape. The victim came forward to Kent Police in 2018, prompting officers to arrest Farbrother in June 2018. During their investigations, officers uncovered thirteen more charges against him, including seven counts of rape and multiple indecent assault charges.
Farbrother denied any wrongdoing ahead of his trial at Maidstone Crown Court. However in October 2023, he was convicted by unanimous verdict on all counts.
He has now been sentenced to 18 years in prison and has been added to the sex offenders register for the rest of his life. Detective Sergeant Adam Ferguson, who led the investigation, said: "Farbrother targeted the victim over a period of many years. He subjected them to the most appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse, using violence and threats which included restraining them with handcuffs and holding a knife to their throat.
"I would like to thank the victim, who has been incredibly brave to come forward and give evidence. The abuse has had a catastrophic effect on much of their adult life, but I do hope they can now move forward from this knowing Farbrother will be serving a lengthy prison sentence."
He added: "Successful convictions such as this are just one of the reasons we continue to urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse to contact the police. It is never too late to report a sexual offence. You will be believed."
