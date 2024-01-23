Police are appealing for information after a 47-year-old man was killed in a fatal car crash on the A1M on Monday morning. (Credit: PA)

A man was killed in a fatal collision on the A1M in Hertfordshire.

A 47-year-old man from Middlesex was pronounced dead at the scene after a black Renault Megane convertible left the road at around 6.30am on Monday January 22. The fatal crash led to the road remaining closed for much of the day as emergency services attended the scene.

The man's family has been informed and are being supported by officers. Police say that it is currently unknown why the car left the road and are appealing for anyone with any information about the crash to come forward.

Det Sgt Ben Heath from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have seen a vehicle on its side in the early hours of Monday morning (22 January). If you were driving in the area between 6am and 6.30am and have dash cam footage, please report this to me.”

Det Sgt Heath can be contacted via his email address ([email protected]), while reports can also be made online at herts.police.uk/report, by speaking to an operator in the Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 114 (22 January).