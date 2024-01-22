The pensioner was in the front seat of the car when it struck a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Fife

A pensioner has died in Fife during Storm Isha after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a fallen tree.

The 84-year-old was the front seat passenger of a Hyundai travelling on the A905 Beancross Road in Grangemouth, Fife. The car struck a fallen tree at around 11.45pm, with winds picking up across the country as Storm Isha hit overnight.

Police Scotland confirmed that the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants of the car were not injured in the crash.

Road policing inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died, and all those involved in the collision. We continue to offer them support as our inquiries progress.