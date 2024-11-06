A former Hollywood actor who was released from prison early, recalled for breaching a restraining order and then released again has done a runner and is wanted by police.

Jason Hoganson, 53, was photographed raising a thumb as he was released from Durham Prison on September 10. The next day he was arrested in Newcastle’s West End on suspicion of two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of assault.

He appeared in court on September 12, and was due to appear before North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, having admitted one count of breaching the order but denying the other count, and denying assault.

Jason Hoganson, who is wanted by Northumbria Police after breaching his licence conditions on being released from prison | Northumbria Police

He was remanded in custody and then the case went to trial on October 30 at South Shields Magistrates’ Court.

Now Northumbria Police have issued a request to the public to let them know if they see Hoganson, who is covered in distinctive tattoos. He has gone on the run and is thought to be somewhere in the north east.

They said: “It is believed that Hoganson is actively evading arrest and that he could be anywhere in our force area or County Durham. Anyone who sees Hoganson should not approach him and instead contact us immediately. Please be aware that harbouring a wanted person is an offence and those involved could face prosecution.”

Anyone who knows where Hoganson is can contact Northumbria Police on social media, use the live chat function on their website, or call 101. The log number is NP-20241031-1343.

Hoganson, who was released in September after serving half of an 18-month jail sentence at HMP Durham, had a leading role in 1987 film Empire State.