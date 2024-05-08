Carl Fullard, 44 (Centre left) and sister Ashleigh Sellars (Right). Picture: Ashleigh Sellars / SWNS

A grieving sister has spoken out for the first time since her brother was killed in a one punch attack - by a jealous love rival. Carl Fullard, 44, died after he was attacked by his girlfriend's ex-partner, John Blanshard, 40.

His sister Ashleigh Sellars, 27, is now calling for harsher penalties for these types of assaults. Carl, a handyman, was walking down the street in Hull with his girlfriend, when he was hit in the neck from behind and "knocked to the ground".

Passersby tried to save Carl’s life by performing CPR until medics arrived and he was rushed to hospital. He was left fighting for his life for 24 hours before dying from a bleed to the brain, on September 9 last year.

John Blanshard, 40, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison at Hull Crown Court. But Ashleigh, who is a mum to two-year-old Sienna, along with her family, have been left "devastated".

Ashleigh, from Hull, who now lives in Queensland, Australia, said: "Carl was the heart and soul of our family. His life was taken in a selfish, jealous fuelled act, and I still can't believe that my brother is gone. What that man did to my brother is unforgiveable."

Carl Fullard. Picture: Family handout / SWNS

Before his death the siblings had last spoken on the phone a few months previously to have a catch up about Carl's new job. She added: "His relationship with this woman was so new, just a few days together from what we can work out, that none of the family knew about it. When my dad eventually told me that Carl was dead, I couldn't breathe - my whole world stopped."

After being attacked, Carl was treated at Hull Royal Infirmary but despite medics best efforts he died the following day. Due to Ashleigh and her parents, Julie Sellars, 64, and dad, Paul Sellars, 54, an emergency doctor, all living in Australia at the time of the attack, her uncle was forced to identify Carl's body.

On September 9, 2023, Andrew Ness, 46, went to Hull Royal Infirmary Hospital to formally confirm Carl's identity. Ashleigh explained: "I felt helpless living in a different country, but I rang around my family immediately to find out more information.

"My heart shattered into a thousand pieces after hearing how Carl died. He was attacked from behind so he didn't even have the chance to try and defend himself. Thankfully the police were able to catch the guy who did it within 48 hours thanks to CCTV.''

Carl's family held a funeral for him at Chanterlands Crematorium, Hull, on January 9 - five days before Blanshard was due to be sentenced. Ashleigh said: "Royal blue and white were Carl's favourite, so we made ribbons and handed them out at the service. A lot of people turned up to his funeral, and it was comforting to know that he had a lot of friends who cared about him.

"I was staring at his coffin in complete devastation that he'd no longer be at the end of the phone. It hit me that this was the end, and it was the hardest day of my life."

Ashleigh attended the sentencing with a group of close family and friends and was shocked to see Blanshard showed "no remorse". She said: "I felt infuriated. He sat there comfortably, looking like he was daydreaming, and I just remember this boiling rage come over me.

“When the court showed the CCTV footage, you can see how hard he hit Carl because his whole body left the ground. My heart broke when they sentenced him to six years and eight months as this is no time at all for taking an innocent life."

John Blanshard has been jailed. Picture: Humberside Police / SWNS

Ashleigh and her family have now joined community Facebook group One Punch Hull & East Yorkshire - a UK charity that strive to create awareness of the dangers of fighting - and are petitioning for stronger sentencing to be enforced.

She said: "We reached out to One Punch Hull & East Yorkshire and they sent over some petitions that they were working on, and we've shared them religiously across our social channels. We've got 55,000 signatures so far but we need 100,000 for it to go to parliament.

"The petition aims to change the sentencing for one punch kills. I don't think people are aware of the consequences, and I pray that no one has to go through what we've been through.''