Joey Barton kicked wife in head during drunken row at home, court told

Former footballer Joey Barton pushed his wife to the floor before kicking her in the head during a drunken row at their family home, a court has heard.

Georgia Barton was left with a lump on on her forehead and a bleeding nose after the alleged assault.

Friends were forced to intervene in the argument between the pair, pulling Barton away from his wife, prosecutors say. The former Man City and QPR midfielder, 42, is accused of assaulting Georgia Barton, 38, in Kew, south-west London in June 2021, where they had been drinking with two other couples while their children slept upstairs.

The arguing had started after Barton threatened to fight his wife’s brother and father, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard. “There had been a verbal disagreement about a family matter,” prosecutor Helena Duong said.

Former footballer Joey Barton has appeared in court accused of assault by beating. | Getty Images

Barton – who appeared in court wearing a dark coat, dark jumper, jeans and glasses – “grabbed her and pushed her to the ground and kicked her in the head”, Ms Duong said.

As a friend tried to intervene, Barton “threw” him off and said “don’t disrespect me”. Mrs Barton called the police shortly after 11pm to “report she had been hit by her husband”, the court heard.

The pair had both drunk “four or five bottles of wine” and during the 999 call played to the court, a tearful Mrs Barton told the call handler: “Me husband’s just hit me in the house. He’s in the house, I’m outside.”

Asked if anything similar had happened before, she said: “No, it’s the first time,” adding that she had been hit “in the face”.

When police arrived at around 11:30pm, Mrs Barton told them: “I’ve been pushed down and kicked about and stuff. He said he was going to fight with my brother and my dad.”

A police officer asked Mrs Barton if she wanted to use an ice pack for the “bump” on her head.

Barton was arrested at about midnight in his bedroom, where he had been asleep, and was still drunk. The couple are still married and living together, the court heard.

The former footballer, of Widnes in Cheshire, was due to face trial at a magistrates’ court in 2022, but the case was adjourned after Mrs Barton sent a letter to prosecutors retracting her allegations. A judge then ordered that proceedings be paused over concerns a trial would be unfair to Barton after prosecutors said they did not plan to ask Mrs Barton to give evidence in court.

Barton denies a single charge of assault by beating, and the trial continues.