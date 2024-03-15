Joseph Kemp: Sexual predator who targets teenage girls in Tenterden jailed
and live on Freeview channel 276
A paedophile, who targeted teenage girls in Tenterden, has been jailed. Joseph Kemp, 33, approached teenage girls in the Ashford Road area of the town and made inappropriate comments to them on November 3 and November 6, 2023.
Kemp was charged on November 9 after the victims reported the incidents to the police. Kemp, of Tenterden Road, Cranbrook, pleaded guilty to two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child.
He was sentenced to three years and seven months’ imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday (March 14).
Detective Constable Ryan O’ Hagan said: "We are determined to protect people from sexual predators such as Kemp and I am pleased he is now behind bars.
"I would like to praise the girls for their courage in reporting Kemp’s crimes, and I would urge anyone who believes they or someone they know has been the victim of an offence to report it to the police at the first opportunity. We will work to bring offenders to justice and protect you and others."