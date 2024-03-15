Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A paedophile, who targeted teenage girls in Tenterden, has been jailed. Joseph Kemp, 33, approached teenage girls in the Ashford Road area of the town and made inappropriate comments to them on November 3 and November 6, 2023.

Kemp was charged on November 9 after the victims reported the incidents to the police. Kemp, of Tenterden Road, Cranbrook, pleaded guilty to two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of attempting to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Joseph Kemp, 33, has been jailed after targeting teenagers in Tenterden in November 2023.

He was sentenced to three years and seven months’ imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday (March 14).

Detective Constable Ryan O’ Hagan said: "We are determined to protect people from sexual predators such as Kemp and I am pleased he is now behind bars.